Why media personality ANDREW KIBE wants people to 'eat all their money' while alive - “Die with your bank account reading zero bob”







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Outspoken Media personality and content creator, Andrew Kibe, has once again stirred conversation with a blunt message urging people to stop living to impress others and instead spend their money on themselves while they are alive.

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, Kibe argued that constant people‑pleasing robs individuals of freedom and fulfilment, claiming most relationships are transactional rather than genuine.

“My friend, the day you stop trying to please people is the day you become liberated,” he wrote.

“People don’t give a shit about you, they only care for what you can provide,” he added.

Kibe went further to challenge traditional ideas around saving and legacy, insisting that individuals should aim to exhaust their wealth before death rather than accumulate money they will never enjoy.

Using the phrase “die with your bank account reading zero bob,” he encouraged followers to prioritise experiences, happiness, and self‑investment over hoarding wealth for appearances.

The statement comes just days after Kibe opened up about his failed marriages in a candid conversation with radio host, Jacquey Nyaminde, popularly known as Wilbroda.

He admitted that he was “too free‑spirited” to commit to one partner and regrets not realising it earlier.

“I don’t like relationships, because why am I committing to you? We meet, we have a good time,” he explained.

Asked if he would ever marry again, Kibe was unequivocal:

“I would never make that mistake again. I would rather die first.”

He also revealed he has six children with different women, noting only two know him personally and are proud of their father.

