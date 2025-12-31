Why media personality ANDREW KIBE wants people to 'eat all their money' while alive - “Die with your bank account reading zero bob”

Wednesday, December
31, 2025 - Outspoken Media personality and content creator, Andrew
Kibe, has
once again stirred conversation with a blunt message urging people to stop
living to impress others and instead spend their money on themselves while they
are alive.
In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, December 31st,
2025, Kibe argued that constant people‑pleasing robs individuals of freedom and
fulfilment, claiming most relationships are transactional rather than genuine.
“My friend, the day you stop trying to please people is the
day you become liberated,” he wrote.
“People don’t give a
shit about you, they only care for what you can provide,” he added.
Kibe went further to challenge traditional ideas around
saving and legacy, insisting that individuals should aim to exhaust their
wealth before death rather than accumulate money they will never enjoy.
Using the phrase “die with your bank account reading zero bob,”
he encouraged followers to prioritise experiences, happiness, and self‑investment
over hoarding wealth for appearances.
The statement comes just days after Kibe opened up about his
failed marriages in a candid conversation with radio host, Jacquey Nyaminde,
popularly known as Wilbroda.
He admitted that he was “too free‑spirited” to commit to one
partner and regrets not realising it earlier.
“I don’t like relationships, because why am I committing to
you? We meet, we have a good time,” he explained.
Asked if he would ever marry again, Kibe was unequivocal:
“I would never make that mistake again. I would rather die
first.”
He also revealed he has six children with different women,
noting only two know him personally and are proud of their father.
