Media personality SHAFFIE WERU reveals why he stopped shaving "everywhere" - “Vile nakaa ndevu ndivyo nakaa kila mahali”







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Media personality, Shaffie Weru, has set tongues wagging across the entertainment industry after candidly revealing that he has stopped grooming his body.

Speaking during a podcast, the outspoken veteran radio and TV host explained that his current look, particularly his beard, reflects how he appears everywhere else.

“It has been very quick and fast, and many things have happened. I think I am ready for 2026.”

“I learnt a lot in 2025. Inshallah,” Weru said.

He clarified that his decision was not influenced by trends but by personal circumstances and comfort.

Life, he noted, has moved quickly, forcing him to reflect on his priorities.

“Ata sina doh ya kwenda kinyozi checki manze,” he joked, admitting finances and lifestyle changes played a role.

Weru added that relationships often shape grooming habits, but he now feels no pressure to impress anyone.

“Me, I don’t shave everywhere… vile nakaa tu uku (ndevu) ndivyo nakaa kila mahali,” he reflected.

Addressing speculation, Weru dismissed claims that neglecting grooming equals poor hygiene, stressing that cleanliness remains his priority.

On his New Year plans, he surprised fans by admitting he has none.

He ruled out coastal destinations, saying he has visited them often and currently feels no urge to travel.

He attributed this to maturity, noting that spontaneity fades with age unless plans are made early and warned that last-minute December trips often lead to unnecessary spending.

The Kenyan DAILY POST