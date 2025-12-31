This VIDEO of 81-year-old Ugandan dictator MUSEVENI's 'carbon copy' campaigning for another term has sparked mixed reactions - See how he is luring Gen Zs (WATCH)







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - As Uganda heads toward its General Elections in mid‑January 2026, President Yoweri Museveni is pulling out unconventional campaign tactics.

At 81, and seeking his seventh term since first taking office in 1986, 'Museveni' has turned to dance challenges to connect with the younger generation.

A viral clip shows a comedian who imitates the long-serving dictator moving energetically at a rally, determined to prove he still has what it takes despite his age.

Observers note that 'Museveni' is embracing pop culture to remain relatable, having previously recorded a rap song to appeal to youth audiences.

With youthful rival, Bobi Wine, in the race, the 'young Museveni’s stunts highlight his bid to extend a 39‑year reign.

Clearly, he is leaving nothing to chance as he courts Uganda’s next generation of voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST