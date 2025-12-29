Who raised these men? West African LADY claims Nairobi men have no respect for women in viral VIDEO - “They are lazy, rude and nonchalant” (WATCH)







Monday, December 29, 2025 - A lady from West Africa has ignited heated conversations online after posting a viral video where she harshly criticized Nairobi men.

Sharing her personal experiences, she declared, “It’s so easy to be celibate in Kenya, especially Nairobi.”

She explained that she initially thought her frustrations were unique, but a friend confirmed the same, warning her not to waste time or energy on Nairobi men.

“Who raised Nairobi men?” she asked, adding that even professionals - doctors, lawyers, and tech guys - show little respect for women.

To illustrate her point, she recounted an encounter with a man who casually texted, “Hi, I’m around, at home.”

She questioned, “What do you want me to do with that information? Is that how you invite someone to your place?”

Her video went further, branding Nairobi men as rude and uncouth, claiming they rarely extend simple courtesies like “thank you” or “sorry.”

She accused them of being lazy and nonchalant, joking that they behave like “princesses” who expect women to book rides to visit them.

In exasperation, she wondered how Nairobi men are still getting married, before concluding, “If you are single in Nairobi, you are not missing anything - you are enjoying.”

The video>>> has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

"It's so easy to be celibate in Kenya, especially Nairobi" - West African lady says Nairobi men have no repect for women



— 🎥 Plug TV pic.twitter.com/QFN1PdS9MQ — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) December 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST