LADY reveals her mother’s surprising reaction after finalizing her divorce that left her speechless





Monday, December 29, 2025 - A lady has stirred reactions on social media after revealing her mother’s surprising response just a week after finalizing her divorce.



According to Adaobi Amadi, her mother wasted no time hinting at remarriage before the ink was dry on her divorce papers.



In a candid Facebook post, the lady wrote, “My divorce became final about a week ago. Today, I decided it was time to tell my mom.”



She explained that her mother sat quietly before asking, “So… does this mean you are now free to get married again?”





The remark sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens debating how older generations often view divorce.