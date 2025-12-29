Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU gets a ruthless tackle after revealing that she is praying to get a lonely man to settle down with - Kenyans are ungovernable! (LOOK)







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Controversial nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has once again stirred conversation online after sharing a candid prayer about her love life.

In a viral Facebook post, the mother of three revealed, “I’m always praying to get a lonely man and settle down with.”

Her openness quickly ignited reactions, with some admirers boldly shooting their shot in the comments.

However, one response stood out for its sharpness.

The netizen referenced the biblical story of Adam and Eve, writing, “When Adam was lonely, God gave him a virgin, not a single mother of ‘tuelov.’”

Nyamu’s love life has long been a subject of public fascination, often drawing headlines and heated debates.





