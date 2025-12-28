What’s cooking? This PHOTO of President RUTO and Governor GLADYS WANGA wearing matching outfits has set tongues waging?







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - A photo of President William Ruto and Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga, in matching outfits during an event hosted by by Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Whip, Junet Mohamed, has stirred political debate.

Governor Wanga, who also chairs ODM, used the occasion to rally support for the broad-based cooperation between ODM and UDA, urging ODM supporters to back President Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

Her visible alignment with the Head of State has fueled speculation that she may be positioning herself as a possible running mate, a move that could unsettle Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Whether the coordinated outfits were coincidence or calculated symbolism, the moment has sparked conversations across political circles, leaving many wondering what lies ahead.





The Kenyan DAILY POST