What is happening to President RUTO’s errand boy DENNIS ITUMBI? This photo has sparked reactions







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A recent photo of the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Coordination, Dennis Itumbi, taken at a public function, has set social media ablaze.

The image, which shows a visibly slimmer Itumbi, has left many Kenyans buzzing with reactions and questions.

Itumbi, who is well known for his close ties to President William Ruto, appeared noticeably leaner than usual, something sharp-eyed netizens quickly picked up on.

The photo has since triggered speculation, comments, and memes as Kenyans try to make sense of his sudden transformation.

