Mchezo wa town! Why Nairobi Chief Officer MOSIRIA has warned Kenyans against giving street families money - “Do this instead”







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has sparked conversation after urging residents to rethink how they support street families.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, Mosiria appealed to the public to stop handing out cash, warning that the practice fuels dependency and sustains a cycle of street life.

According to Mosiria, giving money doesn’t solve the problem - it only encourages families to remain on the streets.

“Don’t give street families money. Instead, buy them food,” he wrote, adding that when cash runs out, some may resort to theft.

He further noted that many of these families return to their homes after hours, revealing that begging is often treated as a daily hustle rather than sheer survival.

Mosiria didn’t shy away from calling out what he described as laziness among some beggars, especially women who rely on passersby’s generosity.

He questioned, “Ask yourself, where do they go after 7pm?”

“They all disappear and go back to their homes.”

He also highlighted organized begging rings, particularly involving people with disabilities, claiming that some are controlled by individuals profiting millions monthly.





The Kenyan DAILY POST