WANTAM!! Kitale women chant in anger after being paid Ksh 100 instead of the promised Ksh 1,500 at a UDA meeting and burn UDA-branded t-shirts in protest (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Drama erupted in Kitale after women who attended a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting staged a protest, accusing organizers of shortchanging them.

According to the aggrieved attendees, they had been mobilized to attend the meeting in support of the Government’s Affordable Housing Project and were allegedly promised Ksh 1,500 each.

However, outrage broke out after they were reportedly paid only Ksh 100.

Videos circulating on social media show the women wailing bitterly, chanting “WANTAM! WANTAM!” as they vented their anger.

In a symbolic act of protest, some torched UDA-branded T-shirts, accusing the organizers of deception and exploitation.

Watch the video.

Kitale women wail bitterly after she and other attendees at a UDA meeting were paid Ksh100 contrary to the Ksh1,500 they were promised to support the Affordable Housing Project.



They are now chanting Wantam while burning the T-Shirts pic.twitter.com/bjeOznPodr — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) December 16, 2025

