The moment boda boda riders nearly torched a private vehicle along the Nairobi-Sagana Highway after a rider was knocked down (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - There was tension along the Nairobi–Sagana Highway after a motorist was confronted by a group of rowdy boda boda riders following a road accident that left one rider knocked down, prompting fellow boda boda riders to rush to the scene in anger.

The situation quickly escalated, with the motorist’s vehicle becoming the target of the riders’ fury.

In a video circulating online, several riders are seen hurling stones at the private car, threatening to torch it, as shouting and chaos ensue.

The situation was later contained after other motorists and members of the public intervened, urging the riders to calm down and leave the vehicle alone.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over the rising cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands following traffic accidents, often putting lives and property at risk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST