PHOTOs!! Former Finance Minister HENRY ROTICH’s side chick, DAISY METO, unmasked - City girls label him a notorious womanizer







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Former Finance Minister Henry Rotich is reportedly involved in a secret romantic affair with a lady identified as Daisy Meto.

According to insiders, Daisy is said to behave as if she is Rotich’s wife, despite allegedly being one of several women romantically linked to him.

“Daisy acts like she’s the wife to Henry,” revealed a lady who claims she is also involved in an affair with the former Minister, speaking anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare.

See photos of Daisy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST