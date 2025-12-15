IDENTITY revealed!! PHOTOs of the two brothers shot dead along Moi Avenue after robbing a man of Ksh 300,000 (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 15, 2025 - The identities of two suspected robbers who were shot dead along Moi Avenue last week have been revealed.

According to police reports, the suspects, who were brothers, were gunned down by plainclothes police officers shortly after attacking and robbing a man of Ksh 300,000.

The victim had reportedly withdrawn the cash from a bank along Moi Avenue when he was ambushed.







Witnesses said the suspects were part of a gang of five that accosted the man in broad daylight and made away with the money.

Police officers on patrol were alerted immediately and gave chase, resulting in a shootout in which two of the suspects were fatally shot.

The remaining three gang members managed to escape on foot, triggering a brief midday panic in the busy city street.

Police further revealed that the slain suspects hailed from Huruma Estate, Nairobi, and are believed to have been part of an organized gang that had been lurking around banking halls, targeting customers withdrawing large sums of money.

Investigations are ongoing as police intensify the search for the suspects who escaped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST