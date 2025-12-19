“WANTAM” chants erupt moments after Nakuru residents receive 2kg of Unga and cooking oil from Governor SUSAN KIHIKA (VIDEO)

Friday, December 19, 2025 - “Wantam” chants erupted moments after Nakuru residents were handed 2kg of maize flour and cooking oil by Governor Susan Kihika, in an incident that has since sparked online debate.
In a video circulating on social media, several women are
seen carrying the food items while loudly chanting “Wantam” as they walk away
from the Governor’s residence.
The slogan has widely been used by Kenyans to express
dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s administration.
Governor Kihika, who is a close ally of President Ruto, had
donated the items to the women as part of festive season celebrations.
Kenyans on social media have reacted strongly to the video,
saying it serves as a warning to President Ruto that many citizens are
disappointed with his leadership.
Wantam chants erupted in Susan Kihika’s home just immediately after receiving 2Kg of unga and cooking fat.— Yoko (@Kibet_bull) December 19, 2025
Kula kwao, Kura kwingine pic.twitter.com/zLEQrlIP8L
