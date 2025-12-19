Public outcry after VIDEO shows the poor state of Bungoma County ambulance







Friday, December 19, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing the dilapidated condition of an ambulance belonging to Bungoma County Government.

The video, shared by a concerned Kenyan, shows the ambulance in a visibly rundown state, raising serious concerns about emergency medical services in the county.

Netizens have questioned how patients in critical condition can be safely transported using such a vehicle.

Many Kenyans online have condemned the County Government, accusing it of neglect and mismanagement, and calling for immediate action to ensure residents have access to safe and reliable emergency healthcare.

Watch the video.

Bungoma General Hospital ambulance looks like a shit hole. The Governor stays like a king among the poor, staying in a new guest house each day... But Bungoma people deserve everything they are getting. 😆. Khabusie! pic.twitter.com/P0wSZSW2yF — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) December 19, 2025

