Journalist FESTUS AMIMO appeared like a perfect husband to his wife on social media, only for him to die due to blue pills overdose while cheating in a city hotel (VIDEO)

Wednesday, December
10, 2025 - Questions continue to swirl around the final moments of KBC
journalist, Festus Amimo, whose sudden
death in a Nairobi hotel has ignited an online storm.
Amimo, who often portrayed the image of a devoted family man
on social media, was reportedly in the company of a female colleague identified
as Ann Ngesa at the time of the incident.
While his social media painted the picture of a flawless, enviable marriage, his relationship was marred by infidelity.
Early claims circulating on social platforms link his death
to a blue pills overdose.
Below is a short clip of Amimo’s adorable moments with his
wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
FESTUS AMIMO, the perfect husband pic.twitter.com/fl30xRjxDV— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 11, 2025
0 Comments