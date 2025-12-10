Journalist FESTUS AMIMO appeared like a perfect husband to his wife on social media, only for him to die due to blue pills overdose while cheating in a city hotel (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - Questions continue to swirl around the final moments of KBC journalist, Festus Amimo, whose sudden death in a Nairobi hotel has ignited an online storm.

Amimo, who often portrayed the image of a devoted family man on social media, was reportedly in the company of a female colleague identified as Ann Ngesa at the time of the incident.

While his social media painted the picture of a flawless, enviable marriage, his relationship was marred by infidelity.





Early claims circulating on social platforms link his death to a blue pills overdose.

Below is a short clip of Amimo’s adorable moments with his wife.

FESTUS AMIMO, the perfect husband pic.twitter.com/fl30xRjxDV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 11, 2025