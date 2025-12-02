Viral video of Gen Z daughters storming parent’s bedroom and questioning why they don’t ‘bond’ sparks hilarious reactions (WATCH)

Tuesday, December 02,
2025 - A viral video making rounds online captures a group of Gen Z
daughters barging into their parents’ bedroom and urging them to put down
the phones and reconnect.
The clip shows the young women laughing as they urge their
parents to “stop spending time online.”
In a cheeky twist, they add that they “want another
sibling,”
Their parents, visibly surprised by the intrusion, are
caught off guard as the girls record the moment for their followers.
One daughter even tells her father that if she marries a man
glued to his phone, she would assume it’s normal - because that’s what she sees
at home.
Online, opinions are divided.
Some applaud the girls for highlighting a common issue in
households where digital distractions overshadow bonding.
Others argue they crossed a line by staging such a personal
confrontation.
Beyond the humor, the video has ignited conversations about
family boundaries, generational habits, and the way private moments are
increasingly shared in public spaces.
Watch the video and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Mixed reactions online as children stormed their parents’ bedroom and questioned why they don’t bond! pic.twitter.com/jOCX34anOY— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 1, 2025
0 Comments