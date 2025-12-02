Guests and performers hospitalized after suspected food poisoning at popular artist, NGARUIYA JUNIOR’s new song launch - Entrance fee was Ksh 5,000 (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Several guests and artists were hospitalized after a suspected case of food poisoning during the launch of popular musician Ngaruiya Junior’s new song.

The event, which charged an entry fee of Ksh 5,000, was graced by his loyal fans, industry players and fellow performers.

A number of guests began experiencing severe stomach discomfort, vomiting, and dizziness after eating food at the event.

Karangu Muraya, who was among the attendants, raised an alarm on social media after he was hospitalized.

“If you have a friend who attended last night event of Ngaruiya Junior, please check on them.Niko hosi na siyuko poa pia,” Karangu posted on his Facebook account.





Below are some of the victims who were hospitalized.

