VIDEO! An Uber Driver engaged in a violent altercation with intoxicated slay queens after they refused to pay







Monday, December 22, 2025 - An Uber driver was captured on camera confronting intoxicated slay queens after they refused to pay for the ride.

According to reports, the driver had ferried the ladies to their destination, but trouble began when they refused to pay for the ride.

The situation quickly escalated into chaos, with the ladies turning aggressive when the driver demanded his payment.

In the video, the Uber driver is seen engaging in a physical altercation with one of the ladies, demanding his dues as bystanders watch.

The confrontation appears heated, with shouting and physical exchanges captured on camera.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions from social media users, though a significant number have sided with the driver, arguing that he was only standing up for himself after providing a service and being denied payment.

However, others have expressed concern that despite the circumstances, the driver may still face consequences from Uber, including possible account suspension or deactivation, especially if the ladies report him through the platform.

Watch the video

You order a cab, then you refuse to pay & start creating drama. These are the type of women who are used to paying uber with extra services & when they find a strict driver, the start playing victims. Unfortunately, Uber being the most unfair company will block the driver's… pic.twitter.com/3HA9XblvIS — George T. Diano (@georgediano) December 22, 2025

