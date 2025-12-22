HATUJALIPA!! Rowdy goons film themselves after accessing the VIP section at ASAKE’s hyped concert without paying, following a deadly stampede (VIDEO)







Monday, December 22, 2025- A video has surfaced online showing a group of rowdy individuals celebrating inside the VIP section at Asake’s highly anticipated concert at Nyayo National Stadium, despite not paying for access.

According to reports, the individuals forced their way into the VIP area in the chaotic aftermath of a stampede that broke out during the event, an incident that tragically claimed the life of one reveler and left several others injured.

In the widely shared video, the group is seen recording themselves, laughing, and boasting about how they accessed the exclusive section without paying.

They are heard claiming that the only money they spent was fare to the venue.

“Tumelipa tu fare!” the individuals shout in the clip, while mocking and throwing jabs at revelers who reportedly paid up to Ksh 20,000 for VIP tickets.

The video>>> has sparked public anger, with many Kenyans terming the behavior insensitive, especially considering the tragic loss of life during the stampede.

Netizens have questioned how such a security breach could occur at a high-profile event and why restricted areas were easily accessed.

Goons at ASAKE's show pic.twitter.com/PAt9oUPy43 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 22, 2025

