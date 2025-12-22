HATUJALIPA!! Rowdy goons film themselves after accessing the VIP section at ASAKE’s hyped concert without paying, following a deadly stampede (VIDEO)

Monday, December 22, 2025- A video has surfaced online showing a group of rowdy individuals celebrating inside the VIP section at Asake’s highly anticipated concert at Nyayo National Stadium, despite not paying for access.
According to reports, the individuals forced their way
into the VIP area in the chaotic aftermath of a stampede that
broke out during the event, an incident that tragically claimed the life
of one reveler and left several others injured.
In the widely shared video, the group is seen recording
themselves, laughing, and boasting about how they accessed the exclusive
section without paying.
They are heard claiming that the only money they spent
was fare to the venue.
“Tumelipa tu fare!” the individuals shout in the clip, while
mocking and throwing jabs at revelers who reportedly paid up to Ksh 20,000 for
VIP tickets.
The video>>> has sparked public anger, with many Kenyans
terming the behavior insensitive, especially considering the tragic loss of
life during the stampede.
Netizens have questioned how such a security breach could
occur at a high-profile event and why restricted areas were easily accessed.
Goons at ASAKE's show pic.twitter.com/PAt9oUPy43— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 22, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments