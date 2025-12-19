VIDEO of Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU goofing around with a ‘Ben 10’ sparks reactions - Hii imeenda! (WATCH)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Controversial slay queen Senator, Karen Nyamu, has once again set social media abuzz after a playful video of her with a young man went viral.

In the clip, the nominated Senator and mother of three is seen dancing cheekily while exchanging glances with the young man.

The lighthearted moment has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many speculating that Nyamu may have developed a soft spot for her youthful companion.

Nyamu’s love life has long been a subject of public fascination, often drawing headlines and heated debates.

Known for her bold personality and unapologetic lifestyle, she has previously been linked to younger men - popularly referred to as “Ben 10s” - a trend that has fueled endless chatter among her followers.

This latest video has only added fuel to the fire, with fans and critics alike dissecting her every move.

While some praised her carefree spirit and ability to live life on her own terms, others speculated that she might have set her sights on yet another youthful flame.

Whether playful banter or something more, one thing is clear: Karen Nyamu knows how to keep the spotlight firmly on herself and her unapologetic approach to love and life continues to make her one of Kenya’s most talked-about public figures.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST