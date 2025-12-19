CEBBIE KOKS’ explosive post on how she met ex-husband lawyer STEVE OGOLLA - Exposes him badly for faking a lavish lifestyle! Fear LUO men







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Cebbie Koks has finally opened up on how she met lawyer Steve Ogolla, fell in love with him and eventually got married.

Read the full post below.

So, there was this day… I was checking my inbox and saw a message that has been there for about two days…

“Mum, please give me your number.”

Not some random stranger sliding into DMs , this was someone I knew through mutual friends and also social media.

So, I gave him my number, and he later called and we spoke.

By this point, I was done with my Master’s, waiting for PhD admission/ confirmation letter.

A girl had established Ritzy Nail Bar, making small coins here and there. Plus social media marketing and consultancy that sometimes gave me over 300k in a good month.

Treasure gardens was paying about 100k monthly, a certain nail Bar too, Jada had paid me 250k cumulatively that month.

So I had changed my entire house, went to Victoria courts and furniture palace to buy a couch. Recliner seats were very fashionable that time.

I picked a coffee table from furniture palace and a recliner seat from Victoria courts. I think they were on offer about 299,999

My two-bedroom apartment at Westpointte Shady acres was Cozy, well-furnished,

It was 56k/monthly , fully equipped all en-suite house.

Lemmy just say, I was living my life, grinding, building, doing me.Fast forward: we chatted on the phone a bit , introductions, niceties, nothing heavy.

Then… silence for about 2 to 3 months.Fate, however, had its plans.

We met at a mutual friend’s wedding. Second time meeting in person, just a hug and a polite hello.

That day, I literally trended on the streets! in fact, that photo on my profile is the one that went crazy online.

And then, as life would have it, a WhatsApp ping:

“Could we have coffee? Oh, and you looked so gorgeous.”

I thought, “Sure, why not?” Java Upper Hill, small grey Vitz. He picked me up, we had coffee, laughed, shared stories.

I thought: Hmm… this guy has ambitions but really… No, nope. Or maybe , we could build something outta it.

“ Should I give him a chance ? “ Well… Lemmy see.

Next morning at 4am, a message: “ You fit all my fantasies.Gorgeous, intensely attractive, warm, and a double-degree holder. I love learned women.”

I replied:

“Not just double degree… enrolled for PhD , double and a half degree holder.”

And he said “EEEISH” No wait a minute… Are you seeing someone .”

That time I was truly single so I said , “ well…. What do you want ?.”

We laughed. He called me later for coffee again. He was punctual , 4pm meant 4pm. No negotiation.

Coffee date turned into something else.

He carried a pen and a paper … He laid bare his life, that which needed to know, not sure why some were kept but I guess what he gave me was just enough at the time.

That evening,he came over to my place; I was with Odhiambo Brian Otieno working on a client’s Marketing Proposal.

I made osso buco. He loved it and we ate together. It was a pleasant evening…

Later, they left together and I closed my door to sleep. Odhiambo was going to pick his then woman…

So he called to alert me that he was home.

“Prof, Prof…. “ Odhiambo called …

Me . “ Tell me .” Ehe!

Odhiambo, “ I think that is your type of a guy… “

He paused. You know how Odhiambo talks.

“ He is brainy for sure. Well - measured and articulate.Prof, you know how much I am intrigued by people who are deep into knowledge.”

I nodded with excitement…

So, dude had tried calling me while was on phone with Odhiambo , so I retuned his calls.

He mentioned to me that he finds my friend very sharp and he now knows why we hang out together.

“Well, can we do breakfast in the morning to just see you again. I already know you are an early riser so it will be okay for you.”

Oh!

By the way, I am a village girl in the city, my social media output makes me look so urban. No, nope. It’s not true, I am such a village girl

I told him, “ I do Uji and Githeri.. I don’t like continental food and If he likes it, he can pass by to have some.

He was shocked.

“ I can pass by to try that, it’s been long since.”

I said,” Yeap!

“ Okay. Goodnight ka’mum.” Goodnight Papushka.”

Quickly !

6:12 he was at my door… I had prepared uji and githeri…

Later, he called me and said we needed to talk.

So, I asked him where he wanted us to meet. He said we can meet at the usual Java.

That day, I called my Cousin in crime, she is called Sebby too. You remember the one I danced in her wedding recently? Yes that one.

I told her that I wanted her to meet someone. She had heard me speak on phone but never met him.

So she agreed.

I also alerted him that I was to come with my cousin sister to see him, and he said, “I will be happy to meet your people. Why not… “

We met and had some chats hapa na pale…

When we left Java,my cousin went back to Karen and he also drove his vitz off. I walked to my house coz it was closer.

My cousin, “Siz, I know what you like. I know the kind of men you like… This one is one of them. Single, and ready to settle.

He hasn’t left any doubt in your mind , so I guess just decide. “

This time round, I had not gone to his place, he used to come to mine. He liked how I prepared omena. He never used to like omena.

So , one evening he invited me over… I went to Langata. Carried food and went. Huko mwiso mwiso…

He was very uncomfortable! He asked if I felt funny in that house and I told him … “ Not really. To me it was just a man cave!! “

That night he told me that he wanted a bigger car to help him achieve his annual dreams that he had set for the year.

I was like, “Small one is fine.” But he explained, it made sense. He told me he needed an off road car so he can move in different county to look for work.

I agreed… So, we went to check on the cars.

First forward,a week later, the car arrived and we were called again to go get it.

That weekend, he mentioned to me that he wanted to go home and if I can accompany him the better but I will have to remain in Acacia hotel.

I didn’t question that. I just said well it’s okay.

I knew I wanted my man to look good and classy.

Or Lemmy say, I love to dress my man.

I cheer , hype, praise my man. I call my man pet names, ndio mlikua mnaona.

The way I hype my father here, is the same thing I do while in a relationship…. Anyhuu

I had some money… So I went to Manix to get a white Polo tee and a kofia, passed by Levi’s to buy a pair of jeans. I also had some 10k for glasses so I got him Ra Ban sun glasses.

He had never worn kofia before, it was strange.

But I told him he would look handsome more than divine

When I told him to pass by and try some outfits, he said he wasn’t sure if I knew his size.

I responded, “I am your woman. I can only miss by an inch.” The clothes fitted like gloves.

His late friend saw his picture and called him.

“You seem happily lately, something is strange. You are nolonger locking yourself in your office or in your house.Also, you are so bright. You never wear kofiaz what has happened.?

“Judge, I will bring her over.” He responded…

Cheekily, “Aaaaaaah No way! I am so happy for you my friend.”

“Ahhh this one we must marry. She has hacked what defeated some of us. She has managed to make you sociable. Please bring her over.”

He laughed and then… story continues

Here’s the fun part: our “Simba experience.”

We checked in at Acacia and he said he will be leaving in the morning to go home.

Later changed his mind and said, “ ka mum, let’s go home.”

He stepped out of the car to make several calls.

A girl was just chilling. Switching from Ohangla to Gospel.

We finally arrived home.

He kept on trying to fix things, hapa na pale and I told him, this home is just okay.

“ This is normal homestead.”

He told me his life history, now this time am on the ground. I was like “wow…. It’s okay. Let’s go the Simba. “

He insisted we can’t sleep there at all, because he had not slept in that compound for 19 years.

I told him, “today will be the first. “

He looked at me and shook his head.

“ Do you know the mechanics of spending a night here?” He giggled .

“ let’s break the mechanics… We can use our sweaters to put on the floor. You lie on me.”

We laughed hysterically like children.

“ You lie on me” he said.

“Well, Lemmy see the SIMBA.” I asked.

When he opened the door, a huge oluenda left…

I yelled but played cool. “ This is the simba for a man.”

“ Instead of spending 30k plus fuel to Acacia and back kesho, let’s use that to buy Mattress, towel, candle, slipper, duvet and a spray for insects. “ I said.

I insisted we make it work: we went to the market.

At the market, I met his hommies. A girl I won’t mention. She terrorized me that one.

So, she said “hello “ to him and didn’t salimia me.

Dude told her, “Hey meet my woman , Cebbie, you know her…” She sneared. And went on talking to him.

She had intimated she wanted to go the airport that we should drop her and dude agreed.

Since I was the one driving and she had done me darryyy, I said, “ you will know I am the woman. ”

“Ka’mum, let’s drive to Kisumu airport. “ he said.

“I need to talk to you on the side, let’s drop these things at home kwanza. “ I responded.

I whispered, “ we can’t go to kisumu…

Being on the road with Miaha is bad omen. We came home, let’s settle, don’t be on people’s business.” I injected…evil side.

He didn’t know how to tell her I have refused. Also, he knew the girl shown me madhadaru so he chose my side ofcourse.

I got into the driver asked him to come in together with his friend so we can drop her at a convenient place to pick whatever. EVIL LAUGH!

Baaaas!

That day, scandals started ! Insults on social media , bully group from one point to the other.

It didn’t matter whether they were true or false accusations.

Pseudo sent messages. Women sent information… Some directly called him…

Well, I dropped her and went back. We slept at home two days in row.

He didn’t believe how comfortable I was.

I was comfortable. I truly invest in relationships. At no point did I look the other way.

Dude didn’t sleeep a wink. He slapped him self the whole night.

He was scared for me. He watched Insects coz he knew Oluenda would make me open my mouth wide and yelll the whole village.

Aaah! Love is a beautiful thing. That was raw and real.

I stopped him from doing hotels and continental foods.

He didn’t give me hard time , he just agreed.

Later,I invited Adhiambo Oloo she came and was like “mum, we shall help you love whom you love.” She sat on some blue plastic chair.

AMA Hawa ndio watu mnafaa kuua sindyo.

Foky Mopao came over to visit us… He said, Siz, we shall support, where you need help.”

Back to Nairobi, we started spending almost all our time together. He suggested that I shouldn’t continue to pay rent.

He was looking for money to make the house habitable, so I suggested, no need when I have a full house.

This is funny! He told me that people shouldn’t visit us until we get a decent house.

To me the house was just okay. Sneaked in my people all the damn time. Everytime my cousin Sebby passed by, she found me spreading the bed while on top of it.

She used to laugh and ask me , “ tokoro ere kama inyono kipedho. Odu ni ki kier tilutri ey sufria.”

(My sister, hii nyumba yenu, ukislide, unaingia kwa sufuria, also, where do you step on while spreading the bed. You can’t be ontop of the bed like some bat.”)

And we would break into laughter like hyenas…

Let’s move those things at home and then work on our house in Nairobi. Probably, move to. 1 bedroom or two, just within Langata.

I called my bro to if ask if I could do that. He told me, “nyako oknyuom gi gikmoko.”

I called my mom and informed her that I had met someone.

She told me, “Nyathina. No! Wait a minute and make sure it doesn’t get to social media.A woman must be private until it’s done.”

We agreed. Ayaaa.

I giggled and told her, “He is Ajos Tinga replica mamaa. He is like my father mamaaa. “ I explained to her everything.

“ Nyakanyipir, this is a good man, very composed. This is my type mamaaaa.” I cried.

My family were skeptical; even questioned the pace to which we were moving. But I was confident: This is a good man.At that time. He was.

My bro Wakili had said, “Nyasego, bin isemako ich.? “

I was like “ no, nope. I dread kids so this will wait.” Please siz, I value you so much, you know how much hope we have in you and your future.

I want you to be very careful. When a woman is a public figure and beautiful, so many things come your way.

Ebu rit mondi.” “Oooh!” I said shaking my head.

Anyway back to my story…

We looked for a lorry and chauffeured things there quietly.

At this point I asked my sis in law sis Fay Odero Was walking the journey with me.

She told me, “ ma’am, that is your man. I have seen him, he is just what you like. He resembles Dad and I know how much you love Dad.”

I was like baaaaaas! My people, inner people are with me.

“I want to put my weight behind him. In no time, we shall have done tremendous things. I bragged .”

Fast forward: we got my things moved, organized the house, everyone fit. Quietly.

For anything that didn’t fit, I took it to his mom. She looked at me and said: “ My daughter, you are my daughter now. Bringing your things here proves it.” Mother in law said.

The following weekend, we drove home again.

At that moment, I felt it, this was Simba. The rawest feeling of love, excitement, and warmth.

Forget the mansions, the money, the bungalows , the Range Rover people chant. The V8 Land Cruiser people speak about or power.

That was home. I wanted to build things. I threw my weight behind him and said, “Papi, let’s build kitchen for mum, then do a bit of landscaping when client X finally pays.

That Simba energy in a woman’s heart? Nothing compares………..

I loved the village feeling and the fact that we were starting from scratch.

I felt my presence. It made sense to me. I felt I was a woman enough. I cheered him on and on.

He chose his word carefully…

Then we had started planning our traditional wedding.