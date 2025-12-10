VIDEO of late BETTY BAYO praising husband TASH resurfaces after her mother claimed they were not legally married - “Ameenda Kwetu and it’s Official”







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A heartwarming video of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo expressing deep admiration for her husband, Hiram “Tash” Gitau, has resurfaced online.

In the widely shared clip, Betty candidly reflects on the joy she found in her marriage, distinguishing between simply being married and being truly happy.

“So many people are married, but it’s rare to find people who are happily married. I am happily married,” she said with warmth.

She explained that what made her relationship with Tash special was the freedom to be her authentic self.

Betty shared that her husband embraced her without expecting her to change or present a polished version of herself.

“When you marry your best friend, you don’t fake.”

“He loves me just the way I am as a kienyeji.”

“He doesn’t force me to be anyone else,” she noted.

In a second video, Betty firmly clarified that her union with Tash was official.

“It’s marriage, not partnership. Ameenda kwetu and it’s official.”

“We got married in 2021; now we are in 2023,” she stated, dispelling claims that they were merely cohabiting.

These heartfelt videos have resurfaced at a time when Betty’s family is embroiled in a public dispute with her widower.

Betty passed away on November 10th, 2025, at Kenyatta National Hospital after battling aggressive leukaemia.

Following her burial in Kiambu’s Mugumo Estate, her brother and mother raised concerns about her illness, living conditions, and the legitimacy of her marriage.

The situation has escalated, with demands for custody of her children and calls for an autopsy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST