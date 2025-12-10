Hot Mumama!! Video of ESTHER PASSARIS dressed like a slay queen while playing golf leaves men salivating! (WATCH)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has set social media ablaze after a video of her playing golf went viral.

Representing Kenya at the East African Parliamentary Games in Uganda, Passaris turned heads with her stylish flair on the course.

In the clip, she is seen sashaying with the confidence of a Victoria’s Secret model, rocking a chic knee-high golf skirt that had netizens dubbing her a “slay queen on the greens.”

The 15th East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games are currently underway in Kampala, running from December 5th to 17th, 2025.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many fans applauding her elegance and energy.

Men, in particular, joked that at 61 years old, Passaris is giving younger women a serious run for their money.

Nairobi Woman Rep. Esther Passaris is representing the Kenya golf team at the East African Parliamentary Games happening in Uganda. The 15th East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games are currently taking place in Kampala from December 5 to December 17, 2025! pic.twitter.com/GoFBEzShPh — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST