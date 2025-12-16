VIDEO of a LADY leading worship in church while rocking a figure - hugging dress causes a buzz - “Mali Ya Mchungaji”??







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - A little-known lady has become an internet sensation after a video of her leading worship in church while wearing a figure-hugging dress went viral on social media.

In the clip, the woman is seen deeply immersed in worship as she leads congregants in song.

However, many online viewers were quick to notice her attire, which accentuated her curvy, hourglass figure, sparking reactions.

Some netizens questioned whether the outfit was appropriate for a church setting.

Others defended the worship leader, arguing that her appearance should not overshadow her devotion during the service.

