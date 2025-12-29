VIDEO! Man celebrates as Ganze MP, KENNETH TUNGULE’s truck is submerged in floods after heavy rains - “Bad leadership spares no one.”







Monday, December 29, 2025 - A video circulating online shows a man celebrating after a truck belonging to Ganze MP, Kenneth Tungule, was submerged in floodwaters following heavy rains in the region.

In the video, the man is seen filming the scene as the multi-million truck is submerged in the floods, clearly elated at the mishap.

The video has sparked widespread reactions, with social media users commenting on the perils of poor infrastructure and bad leadership.

Some viewers sympathized with the MP, while others noted that flooding affects everyone, regardless of status or position.

Heavy rains have recently caused widespread flooding in parts of Ganze Constituency, disrupting transport and leaving residents stranded.

Watch the video>>>

Kenya; boiling pot of mediocrity & irony.

It rains for 5 mins & a truck, bought using stolen taxes & proceeds of corruption sinks bc there's no bridge. Politicians are the cancer. Ridding Ke of the whole rotten lot of degenerates is the ONLY cure to this pandemic of absurdity. pic.twitter.com/R1cyJtoUwO — Dusty Sahara (@NoCountryHere) December 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST