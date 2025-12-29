Gen Zs catch a suspected thief and force him to sing and dance after beating - Hilarious VIDEO







Monday, December 29, 2025 - A viral video has left social media buzzing after a group of Gen Z youths caught a suspected thief and subjected him to an unusual form of punishment, forcing him to sing and dance after receiving a beating.

In the clip, the visibly shaken suspect is seen pleading for mercy, tears streaming down his face as the youths order him to perform while they watch and record the incident.

With no other option, he complies and breaks into song and dance as they burst into laughter.

Watch the video>>>

Gen Zs wana mambo..... pic.twitter.com/OaJxqO6Ofi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST