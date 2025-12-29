Kitui South MP and RUTO’s apologist, RACHAEL NYAMAI, almost in tears as PATRICK wears ‘RUTO is not my President’ t-shirt at burial - Lectures him (VIDEO)

Monday, December 29, 2025 - Kitui South MP, Rachael Nyamai, a staunch supporter of President William Ruto, was visibly emotional during a recent burial after confronting Patrick Safari, who turned up wearing a t-shirt reading “Ruto is not my President.”
A video shared online shows Kaki nearly in tears as she
called out Patrick, criticizing his choice of attire as disrespectful during
the solemn occasion.
The rebellious man, a well-known grassroots mobilizer, had
addressed mourners before the MP, using the burial as a platform to voice his
dissatisfaction with President Ruto’s administration.
“Always spread the Ruto Must Go information anywhere,
anytime. My MP Rachael Nyamai was almost crying over my #RutoMustGo t-shirt
when we met at a funeral,” he captioned the video and mocked the MP after her
emotional outburst.
Watch the video>>>
I always spread the Ruto Must Go information anywhere, anytime.— Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) December 28, 2025
My MP Rachael Nyamai was almost crying over My #RutoMustGo T-shirt when we met in a funeral.#WANTAM is real and unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/2dxyNNXuus
