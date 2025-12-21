VIDEO captures a thief snatching a phone from a passenger aboard a matatu during traffic - Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - A dramatic video circulating online has captured the moment a daring thief attempted to snatch a mobile phone from an unsuspecting passenger aboard a matatu stuck in traffic.

In the footage, the passenger is seen calmly using his phone near an open window as vehicles crawl in traffic.

Unbeknown to him, the thief quietly approaches the matatu.

In a split second, the thief stretches through the window, grabs the phone, and tries to flee before anyone can react.

However, in an unexpected twist, the phone slips from the thief’s grip and lands on the tarmac.

The suspect immediately disappears into the crowd, abandoning the stolen phone.

A motorist who was driving alongside the matatu witnessed the incident, stopped his vehicle, picked up the fallen phone, and promptly returned it to its rightful owner, earning praise from online viewers for his honesty and quick action.

Watch the video

Usitumie simu kwa matatu kwa jam kama hujafunga dirisha. Hii ni taon. Lucky bastard pic.twitter.com/DTb6Ze3TSX — 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 (@iamjoseh_) December 21, 2025

