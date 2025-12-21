Dandora, Shauri Moyo detectives arrest murder suspect in Eastleigh, recover gun and stolen motorcycle (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - A team of detectives from Dandora and Shauri Moyo has arrested a murder suspect in a coordinated operation that also led to the recovery of a firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen property.

The suspect, identified as Peter Kimani, also known as “Kim,” was cornered and apprehended along Gallole Street in Eastleigh following intelligence-led investigations.

Upon his arrest, officers conducted a search and recovered a Retay Falcon pistol, a live 9mm hollow-point round, and a spent cartridge of the same calibre, raising concerns over his possible involvement in violent criminal activities.

In addition to the firearm and ammunition, detectives impounded a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMGT 530S, which is believed to have been stolen.

Authorities are now working to establish the motorcycle’s ownership and whether it was used in the commission of crimes.

Kimani is currently being held in police custody as detectives continue with investigations.

He is expected to be arraigned in court once processing is complete.

Police have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on violent crime and illegal firearms, warning that individuals involved in such activities will face the full force of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST