Veteran Journalist JEFF KOINANGE laughs off death rumours after dramatic comeback to Citizen TV - ‘Walikuwa Wameniua’

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Veteran journalist Jeff Koinange made a dramatic comeback to Citizen TV on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, ending weeks of speculation about his mysterious absence.
Fans of Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) had been left guessing since
early October, as the popular Wednesday night show continued under his name but
with stand-in hosts like Ayub Abdikadir.
The silence sparked wild online rumours, including false
claims that Koinange had passed away.
However, radio host Maina Kageni reassured fans with a video
alongside Koinange, who promised he will return soon.
That promise was fulfilled during the 9 p.m. bulletin when
Abdikadir teased viewers with the words:
“Today we reconstitute the three letters that follow each
other on the keyboard: J-K-L…”
Moments later, Koinange strode onto set to thunderous
applause.
The two anchors embraced as Koinange quipped in Swahili, “Walikuwa
wameniuwa” (They had killed me), before declaring, “I’m back, as if
I never left.”
Koinange addressed the rumours head-on, joking, “News of my
death has been exaggerated. For 2,000 years, no one has risen from the dead.”
He even held up a cheeky “Lazarus” T-shirt, thanking viewers
for their unwavering support.
Though Citizen TV has remained tight-lipped, insiders
revealed that his absence was simply a planned sabbatical.
The night’s episode featured spirited conversations with PLO
Lumumba and Barrack Muluka.
The Kenyan DAILYPOST
