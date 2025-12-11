Popular Kenyan cross-dresser and hairdresser JONY opens up on being bullied in high school for being feminine - “Walisema naongea kama msichana”







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Kenya’s celebrated hair and makeup artist, John Mokuna Mungai - better known as Jony the Hairdresser - has shared a deeply personal story about growing up with feminine traits in a society that often misunderstood him.

Speaking in an interview, Jony recalled how his teenage years were marked by relentless bullying.

While primary school was smooth, high school became a nightmare.

Unlike his peers who were breaking their voices, sprouting facial hair, and battling pimples, Jony’s voice remained soft and his face clear.

“My entire high school life, I was bullied because of being feminine,” he said.

“Vijana wote wamefika puberty, wamebreak voice, wako na pimples na ndevu na mimi sijabreak voice, uso yangu ilikuwa very clear, sauti ni nyororo, and they were huyu anaongea kama msichana,” he stated.

His worst memory came after completing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), when fellow students beat him in a dormitory.

“Nilipigwa the last day nilimaliza high school; nilipigwa kwa cube moja na nikapigwa,” he disclosed.

Yet, Jony insists that painful experience gave him courage and a “thick skin” to face the outside world.

“Negativity doesn’t affect me now because I already experienced physical brutality,” he explained.

Reflecting on his childhood, Jony revealed that he preferred dolls over cars and rough games, often hiding his playtime from his mother.

“I was very feminine, and people kept wondering why I was like that,” he shared.

Today, Jony embraces his feminine energy unapologetically, describing himself as carrying “80 per cent girlish energy.”

Still, he firmly identifies as male. “You can either be ‘he’ or ‘she,’ and I am a ‘he,’” he clarified.

Known for bold, creative looks, Jony emphasized that his cross-dressing is primarily artistic expression and content creation.

“Biologically speaking, this is just for show. On a normal day, you’ll find me without makeup, with short hair,” he said.

