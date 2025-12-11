Single mother ‘misbehaves’ at her son’s graduation - VIDEO goes viral! Alidhani ako sherehe







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A video of a single mother getting overly excited during her son’s graduation ceremony has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

In the clip, the woman, dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, bursts into energetic dance moves in front of her son and other pupils, turning the formal event into an unexpected spectacle.

Her lively performance sparked a heated debate on X, with many users arguing that such dramatic celebrations are inappropriate in front of children, while others defended her, saying she was simply expressing joy for her son’s achievement.

Watch the video.

She forgot she is at a kids graduation not Konka 😂 pic.twitter.com/X82wLuPVnc — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) December 11, 2025

