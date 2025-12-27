A strange creature captured on CCTV in a family’s compound - What is this? (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A mysterious creature captured on CCTV inside a family’s compound has left social media users puzzled, with many struggling to identify what appears to be a strange animal moving across the homestead late at night.

In the viral footage, the unidentified animal is seen roaming within the compound.

The creature’s shape has triggered speculation online, with social media users offering differing interpretations of what the creature might be.

Some users linked the creature to witchcraft.

Watch the video>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST