ULINIGONGEA! Takawiri Island Resort boss, KELITU KASEO, calls out a woman who snatched her LOVER - Labels her a homewrecker

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after Kelitu Kaseo, a prominent businesswoman and proprietor of Takawiri Island Resort, publicly accused another woman of destroying her relationship.
Kaseo, who had been in a relationship for seven years, revealed that her partner
had been cheating on her with a woman identified as Easter Kojwang.
In a lengthy post directed at Kojwang, Kaseo did not hold
back, labelling her a homewrecker.
Kaseo and her ex-lover during better times.
Easter Kojwang, the homewrecker.
