This VIDEO of a Ben 10 getting cozy with a MUMAMA in a club has left netizens talking (WATCH)







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A viral video of a young man, popularly known as “Ben 10,” dancing seductively with his older partner (mumama) in a packed night club has sparked lively debate online.

In the video, the couple are seen dancing intimately unbothered by other revelers who started cheering them on.

While age-gap relationships often stir controversy, this duo seemed completely immersed in each other, radiating comfort and confidence.

Their unapologetic attitude has divided netizens - some praising their boldness and chemistry, others raising eyebrows at the unconventional pairing.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST