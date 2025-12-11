This VIDEO of a Ben 10 getting cozy with a MUMAMA in a club has left netizens talking (WATCH)

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A viral video of a young man, popularly known as “Ben 10,” dancing seductively with his older partner (mumama) in a packed night club has sparked lively debate online.
In the video, the couple are seen dancing
intimately unbothered by other revelers who started cheering them on.
While age-gap relationships often stir
controversy, this duo seemed completely immersed in each other, radiating
comfort and confidence.
Their unapologetic attitude has divided
netizens - some praising their boldness and chemistry, others raising eyebrows
at the unconventional pairing.
