“Tublock na Usiwahi Tupigia!” Kenyan LADY leaks call with her mother, sparking debate on toxic parenting (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - A young Kenyan woman has ignited a heated debate on social media after sharing a recorded phone conversation with her mother, exposing what many online users have described as an example of toxic and entitled parenting.

In the audio recording, the woman’s mother is heard angrily scolding her, accusing her of neglecting her siblings despite being financially stable.

The mother laments that one of the children had been sent home over unpaid school fees and questions why her daughter could not step in to help.

“Huezi saidia mtoto mwingine na uko na pesa,” the mother is heard saying.

She further complains that the daughter recently sent the family Ksh 5,000, dismissing the amount as insufficient.

The conversation takes a dramatic turn when the mother angrily tells her daughter to block them and never call again.

“Tublock na usiwahi tupigia,” she declares.

The leaked conversation has triggered widespread reactions online, with many Kenyans criticizing the parent’s tone and perceived sense of entitlement to her child’s income.

“Why is the mother so entitled to her daughter’s money? It is the parents' responsibility to educate their children, not to burden older siblings,” one user wrote on X.

“Parents, your children are not your retirement plans,” another commented.

A Kenyan lady shares a conversation with her mum, highlighting how toxic some parents can be! pic.twitter.com/KsgcmEEECN — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 13, 2025

