Anglican Priest MICHAEL WATENGA visits Thika Road’s Alfakher lounge to preach, welcomed by hot slay queens (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - In an unexpected turn of events, Anglican Church of Kenya priest Michael Watenga visited Alfakher Lounge, a popular entertainment spot along Thika Road, on Friday night to preach to the revelers.

A video circulating online shows the youthful priest entering the lounge dressed in full church attire, capturing the attention of patrons who were in the middle of dancing and enjoying the night’s music.

Watenga was warmly received by the lounge’s bottle girls, who welcomed him in style.

The revelers momentarily paused their ‘sherehe’ as the priest took centre stage to deliver his message.

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with many praising Watenga’s bold approach to spreading the gospel in unconventional spaces, while others joked about the contrast between the nightclub atmosphere and the priest’s presence.

Anglican priest Michael Watenga visited Alfakher Lounge along Thika Road last night. The priest is on a mission to preach to club revellers across the country. pic.twitter.com/MyDXsfYonb — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 12, 2025

