Truck driver abducted in Emali, tied up and dumped in Tsavo to be feasted by wild animals as hijackers flee with the vehicle (PHOTOs)

Tuesday,
December 30, 2025 -
A truck driver is lucky to be alive after he was hijacked in Emali, tied
up, and abandoned inside Tsavo National Park, allegedly to be mauled by wild
animals, before the attackers made away with his vehicle.
The
incident occurred after armed assailants intercepted the truck along the
Nairobi–Mombasa Highway at night.
The
suspects are said to have removed the tracker and dumped the driver inside the
park, before making away with the vehicle.
The victim was rescued by well-wishers before any harm
befell him and rushed to hospital for treatment.
The stolen truck has not yet been recovered, and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
