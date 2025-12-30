Askari Aligongewa!! A teacher hospitalized in Nyahururu after being shot by a police officer for eyeing his girlfriend (PHOTO)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A teacher is battling for his life at Nyahururu General Hospital after he was allegedly shot by a police officer during a confrontation reportedly linked to a love triangle on Christmas Day.

According to preliminary reports, the officer confronted the victim after accusing him of showing interest in his girlfriend.

The altercation is said to have escalated, leading to the officer opening fire and inflicting serious injuries on the teacher.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident, as the victim remains in critical condition under medical care.





The Kenyan DAILY POST