Trouble for TASH as BETTY BAYO’s mother writes to DPP seeking inquest into her daughter’s death - Says family wants full investigation, Rules out illness







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - A fresh twist has emerged in the death of gospel singer Betty Bayo after her mother formally wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) requesting an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

In the letter, the family expresses dissatisfaction with the initial explanation given for Betty’s death and is asking for a thorough, independent inquiry.

The mother told authorities that she does not believe illness was the cause, prompting the request for a deeper probe.

According to Betty’s mother, her daughter did not have any underlying conditions.

She also claims the family was denied medical records, autopsy report and that her burial was rushed to conceal facts surrounding her death.

Betty’s mother, who lives in the United States, also stated during a recent virtual interview with a popular TikToker that her late daughter had been in what she described as a difficult and troubled marriage.

She is now urging authorities to scrutinize all possible circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death.

