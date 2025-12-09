Trouble for TASH as BETTY BAYO’s mother writes to DPP seeking inquest into her daughter’s death - Says family wants full investigation, Rules out illness

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - A fresh twist has emerged in the death of gospel singer Betty Bayo after her mother formally wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) requesting an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her passing.
In the letter, the family expresses dissatisfaction
with the initial explanation given for Betty’s death and is
asking for a thorough, independent inquiry.
The mother told authorities that she does
not believe illness was the cause, prompting the request for a
deeper probe.
According to Betty’s mother, her daughter did not have any
underlying conditions.
She also claims the family was denied medical records,
autopsy report and that her burial was rushed to conceal facts surrounding her
death.
Betty’s mother, who lives in the United States, also stated
during a recent virtual interview with a popular TikToker that her late
daughter had been in what she described as a difficult and troubled
marriage.
She is now urging authorities to scrutinize all
possible circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death.
Below is the letter she wrote to the DPP.
