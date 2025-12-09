City Slay Queen Publicly Shamed! Friend exposes her for stealing clothes, shoes & even groceries - Gets busted wearing the stolen dress in PHOTOs







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a Nairobi lady publicly exposed her friend for stealing from her during a recent visit.

According to the aggrieved lady, she welcomed the friend into her home in good faith, only for her to leave with five pairs of clothes, two pairs of shoes, and part of her household shopping.

Shockingly, the slay queen later posed for photos wearing one of the stolen dresses and boldly flaunted it on social media.

“This lady came to my house and stole from me. I tried reaching out to her but she was so rude. She denied taking anything, only for her to post photos in my dress,” the victim lamented.

When the lady confronted her after seeing the photos, the accused thief allegedly blocked her immediately, refusing to engage or return the items.

The victim has now appealed to the public for assistance in locating the lady, saying: “Any leads to her could be highly appreciated.”

