Tragedy as 20-year-old pregnant Somali LADY is stabbed to death by her husband in Nairobi’s Komarock Estate (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - A young expectant mother, Najima Ali Mohammed, 20, was brutally stabbed to death by her husband, Abdirizak Ibrahim, in Komarock, Nairobi, in a shocking domestic tragedy that has left the community reeling in shock.
Police confirmed that the murder weapon was
recovered at the scene and secured as evidence.
The suspect, Ibrahim, has been arrested and is currently in custody pending further investigations.
Details surrounding the motive remain scarce, but officers
say they are working to piece together the events leading up to the horrific
incident.
The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of
domestic violence, particularly against young women and expectant mothers.
The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is expected to
be arraigned
in court once police complete their inquiries.
Below are photos of the deceased lady.
