Fake dollar kingpin nabbed as detectives intercept Prado in Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Detectives from Lucky Summer Police Station have arrested a key suspect believed to be the mastermind behind a counterfeit currency racket operating in Nairobi, recovering a large haul of fake US dollars.

Acting on intelligence, the officers tracked and intercepted a white Toyota Prado, registration number KDQ 401U, suspected of transporting counterfeit currency.

The vehicle was stopped in the Lucky Summer area, leading to the arrest of the driver, 38-year-old Felix Nyegesa.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a locked metallic blue box concealed in the boot.

Nyegesa initially refused to open it, prompting officers to escort him and the vehicle to the police station for further investigation.

At the station, the box was opened, revealing 68 bundles of counterfeit US dollar notes, each bundle containing 100 fake bills.

Also found inside were cartons, newspapers, cotton wool, sand, and stones - materials believed to have been used to disguise the fake currency during transportation.

Nyegesa is currently in police custody as detectives intensify investigations to dismantle the wider counterfeit syndicate.

He is expected to be arraigned in court once processing is complete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST