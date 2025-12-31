Betika ordered to pay Ksh. 250,000 for refusing to delete customer’s account







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Betting firm, Betika, has been ordered to compensate a customer Ksh. 250,000 after it refused to delete his account upon request, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has ruled.

In June 2025, Bosco Otieno asked Betika to permanently delete his betting account.

The company refused, citing anti-money laundering (AML) requirements, and demanded a copy of his national ID along with three months of M-Pesa statements.

The ODPC found that while requesting an ID for verification was reasonable, the blanket requirement for three months of financial statements was excessive, intrusive, and unnecessary for account closure.

The demand was deemed a violation of the Data Protection Act, specifically the principles of data minimization and purpose limitation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST