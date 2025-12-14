This elderly MZUNGU guy was caught on camera openly salivating at a voluptuous LADY in public while with his wife - He couldn’t resist! (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - A viral of an elderly Mzungu man caught openly mesmerized by a voluptuous lady performing a trending dance challenge has set social media abuzz.
The clip shows the well-endowed lady confidently grooving to
a popular song, while in the background the man, standing beside his wife,
appears visibly captivated.
At one point, he stood still, staring with a bemused
expression that viewers quickly interpreted as “salivating.”
The moment has drawn widespread amusement, with netizens
joking that the man likely had a long day explaining himself to his wife.
Watch the video>>>
Mzungu......😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/AIuW1EQchN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 14, 2025
