Socialite HUDDAH MONROE reveals how late politician CYRUS JIRONGO transformed her life in emotional tribute - "Alinitoa block"







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has paid a deeply personal tribute to the late politician Cyrus Jirongo, the former Lugari Member of Parliament for Lugari, who died in a road accident on Saturday morning, December 13th, 2025.

In her message, Huddah remembered Jirongo not just as a veteran politician but as someone who made a lasting difference in her life.

“RIP J. Watu say Luhyas hawatoi pesa, but this one alinitoa block. Ile block serious. Mad respect,” she wrote.

The words quickly drew attention online, sparking conversations about the unique ways leaders impact lives beyond the political stage.

Her phrase “alinitoa block” stood out as the heart of her tribute, pointing to a moment when Jirongo stepped in to help her overcome a serious challenge.

The tribute came as Kenyans woke up to the shocking news of Jirongo’s death.

The 64-year-old politician lost his life at around 3:00 a.m. when his vehicle collided head-on with a Climax Coach bus along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Police confirmed he was traveling alone from his ancestral home in Lugari to Nairobi.

Jirongo’s passing marks the end of a career that began in the early 1990s, when he led the influential Youth for KANU ’92 movement.

He later served as Lugari MP, briefly as Minister for Rural Development, and founded the Kenya African Democratic Development Union (KADDU).





