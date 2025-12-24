They froze my account with Ksh 5 million and demanded 30% bribe to open it - Man recounts his shocking experience with I&M bank and warns Kenyans against trusting them

Wednesday, December
24, 2025 - A long-time customer of I&M Bank has shared how his trust in
the institution was shattered after his account was suddenly frozen, leaving
him stranded during the festive season.
The customer, who says he moved between 7-13 million
shillings through his account this year alone, explained that after withdrawing
2 million in legitimate business proceeds, he returned to the branch days later
only to be bounced between the teller and manager before discovering that
nearly 5 million shillings had been locked inside his account.
“December. Festive season. School fees coming in January.
Zero access to my own money,” he recounted, adding that despite providing all
requested “source of funds” explanations, he was dragged in circles while his
life and business were put on hold.
Out of frustration, he involved his lawyer, but matters
escalated. On December 15th, he received a call from a stranger who
told him plainly that his account could be “helped” if he surrendered 30% of
the balance.
“Think about that. Thirty. Percent. Of my own hard-earned
money,” he said. Shortly after, his account was reopened.
The Kenyan stressed that ordinary citizens are working
tirelessly to escape poverty, yet some of the very institutions entrusted with
safeguarding money exploit clients when they are most vulnerable.
“Avoid I&M Bank. What I’ve experienced there has
destroyed every bit of trust I had in them.”
“Young Kenyans protect yourselves. Don’t assume the people guarding the vault are on your side. Hunger is everywhere, even in the banking halls.” He warned.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
