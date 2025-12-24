The moment MP NELSON KOECH’s daughter, CHEPCHUMBA, wowed the crowd with her British accent - She speaks ‘English of the nose’







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - A video of the firstborn daughter of Belgut Member of Parliament, Nelson Koech, speaking with a posh British accent during an event at their home has caused a buzz on social media.

In the viral video, the young woman identified simply by her first name Chepchumba, was welcomed to address the crowed and while she tried to utter a few Kalenjin words, she struggled and proceeded with her speech in English.

The gathering was clearly thrilled as she spoke what locals call ‘English of the nose’.

Watch the video below.

This is Chepchumba, the firstborn of Hon. Nelson Koech Sonko and his wife.



She speaks English of the nose.



She has never studied in Kenya.



That's pure British accent 😀



Yule jamaa wetu wa kumwok Mwanza ak Tabora atadhani hii ni AI😂 pic.twitter.com/vvIESzC6qP — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) December 23, 2025

