Prime CS MUDAVADI reveals how cartels frustrated and chased away Singapore investors - “I brought those people to Kenya”







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed how entrenched cartels blocked efforts to modernize the Port of Mombasa in the 1990s, chasing away potential investors from Singapore.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Alex Chamwada, Mudavadi recounted that during his tenure as Finance Minister between 1993 and 1997, Kenya explored a partnership with Singapore aimed at elevating Mombasa’s port to international standards.

He personally travelled to Singapore to negotiate the deal, noting the country’s reputation for efficiency in port management.

“We were trying to get a partnership between the Port of Singapore and the Port of Mombasa because the Singapore people are extremely efficient in port management,” Mudavadi said.

“I went to Singapore, and I had time to negotiate with them. I came with those people to Kenya.”

According to Mudavadi, the Singaporean team had agreed to improve infrastructure and operations at the port.

However, their efforts were met with fierce resistance from cartels who benefitted from rogue practices.

“When we brought these people to partner with the Port of Mombasa, the cartels in Mombasa who did not want Mombasa to achieve international standards fought and chased away the team from Singapore and frustrated them,” he disclosed.

Mudavadi lamented that Kenya’s infrastructure challenges are often self-inflicted, warning that inward-looking attitudes hinder growth.

“Kenya will not grow if we continue as an inward-looking people.”

“We must get ourselves to see the examples, the developments and the best practices that are taking place in other countries,” he said.

His remarks come as President William Ruto champions the “Singapore Dream,” a vision to transform Kenya into a first-world economy.

Earlier this month, Ruto launched a Ksh5 trillion Infrastructure Fund to support the goal, despite sharp criticism from the opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST